Hilarious toilet signs have started to appear in loos across Theresa Coffey’s constituency.

Britain’s sewage woes have become a frequent talking point this summer, with new research suggesting almost one in four UK sea swimmers are being put off from taking a dip because of sewage.

Just over 30 per cent of UK adults said they go sea swimming during the summer, and of these 23 per cent said they will not this year because of sewage dumping by water companies.

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron said: “Sewage dumping by water companies is ruining the British beach holiday.

“Coastal communities are at the mercy of water companies who unapologetically discharge raw sewage into popular swimming spots.

“If this continues, tourists will turn away from British beach holidays, leaving small businesses and local tourism to suffer from their mess.

“No-one should have to go for a swim or build a sandcastle next to raw sewage. This Conservative government needs to stop letting water companies off the hook and finally ban these disgusting sewage discharges and defend our tourism sector.”

An analysis by the party earlier this year showed there were 1,504 sewage discharges in 2022 on beaches with a Blue Flag rating – a standard that is supposed to signify that a beach is free from such pollution.

Coffey is being reminded of this with new stickers in cafes in her Suffolk Coastal constituency. They are getting shares across social media at some speed, too!

