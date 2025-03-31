Tim Walz has hit back at Elon Musk after the billionaire called him a “huge jerk” and a “creep” for celebrating Tesla’s falling stock price.

Over the last few days, a feud has developed between Musk and the governor of Minnesota. This was after Walz poked fun at Tesla’s declining financial performance by saying he has added the company’s share price to his phone home screen.

During a speech earlier this month, he said: “On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day. Two-hundred-twenty-five and dropping!”

This didn’t please the company’s CEO, and over the weekend he labelled Walz a “huge jerk” for his words.

Speaking to Fox News, Musk said: “You have Tim Walz, who is a huge jerk, running on stage with the Tesla stock price. What an evil thing to do. What a creep, what a jerk. Like who derives joy from that?”

Now, Walz has fired back at Musk, proposing a deal for the head of government efficiency.

In a post on X, Walz wrote: “Elon, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security.”

He added in a follow-up post: “Surely a billionaire who sheds a tear for his own portfolio can understand our concern when he grins and raises a chainsaw to the people’s retirement plan.”

This is in reference to the recent chaos caused by Musk’s DOGE department, after it targeted the Social Security agency.

This followed baseless claims from Musk that huge numbers of Americans were fraudulently claiming benefits.

