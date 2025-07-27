Ed Davey has been the UK’s biggest anti-Trump fighter since his election last year.

The Liberal Democrats have even developed a unique selling point by criticising the US president in a bid to gain traction in the polls.

Here are just three times he has slammed Trump into next week.

‘Trump is a threat to peace’

On the threat Donald Trump poses, Ed Davey said in January: “This is the man who has praised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘genius’, and said he would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want to NATO allies. The man who has even refused to rule out invading a NATO ally himself.

“So the reality is, unfortunately, very clear. The incoming Trump Administration is a threat to peace and prosperity in the UK, across Europe, and around the world. For the next four years, the UK cannot depend on the president of the United States to be a reliable partner on security, defence or the economy.

“But let us also be clear: nor can we simply ignore Donald Trump or the United States for the next four years. The question is not whether we deal with Donald Trump. We have to. The question is how.”

‘Give Americans visas to flee Trump’

In the week Trump was coming back to power, Ed Davey asked at PMQs: “An idea for the chancellor to grow the economy: as President-elect Trump prepares to take office next week, there are reports that a number of wealthy, highly-skilled Americans are looking to come to the UK for fear of what President-elect Trump will do to their country.

“But because the Conservatives so broke the immigration system, many of them are finding there is no visa that they can apply for.

“Now I know the prime minister is rightly seeking to reduce immigration from the record highs of the Conservatives, but does he agree: if people like this want to come to our country, to bring their money and their skills, so we can grow our economy and pay for our public services, they should be able to?”

‘Prioritise Canada over Trump’

After the US president said Canada should become the 51 state, the Lib Dem leader urged the government to invite Canada’s Mark Carney to the UK before Trump’s state visit.

And, although his wishes didn’t come true, God loves a tryer!

In July, he said: “The prime minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament. This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war.

“With Trump threatening our Commonwealth partners like Canada with yet more tariffs while hitting the UK steel industry, now is the time stand firm with our allies.”