Tommy Corbyn took to Twitter last night and slammed Lisa Nandy and the wider Labour Party for suggesting they will campaign against his Dad if he was to run as an independent in the next General Election.

The shadow foreign secretary said she would “go and knock on doors” in Islington North to fight for the Labour candidate, even if the party’s former leader was running in the contest.

Earlier this year she said Sir Keir Starmer was “right” to withdraw the whip from Jeremy Corbyn after he was suspended over his response to the 2020 report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into the party’s handling of antisemitism allegations.

Mr Corbyn has since been readmitted to the party — following a meeting of Labour’s governing body — but his successor, Sir Keir, has so far refused to restore the parliamentary whip, meaning he can not sit as a Labour MP.

“This is about the Jewish community, the hurt that has been caused to them.”



Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary, says she would “knock on doors” to support any Labour candidate that was standing against Jeremy Corbyn.@tnewtondunn | @paulwaugh | @lisanandy pic.twitter.com/k42q7s0LZm — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 5, 2021

At the time, Sir Keir said the decision would be kept under review and that his predecessor had “undermined and set back out work in restoring the trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle antisemitism”.

But the clock is ticking to see whether that will happen before the next General Election.

Tommy Corbyn

Taking to Twitter, Tommy Corbyn had some choice words to say about any potential plan to shift his father from the seat he has held since before he was born.

“So Lisa Nandy wants to come to Islington North and tell people not to vote for their MP of nearly 40 years? Let me tell you why that’s not going to work…”, he said, before embarking on a long thread.

“For longer than I’ve been alive he’s lived and breathed Islington North. You can’t get two steps down the road with him without people stopping him, not just for selfies but 9/10 want to say thank you for something he’s done to help them or a family member or friend.”

“He remembers pretty much all of them by name, always wants a full update on the situation and the whole family and tells them his door is always open if they need him.”

“Adamant his constituents would not be neglected”

“When he was elected leader of the opposition he was absolutely adamant that his constituents would not be neglected. He made a rule that at least one day a week would be entirely devoted to Islington North work and stuck to it.”

“For more evidence of his dedication to the area look no further than the parks. Google ‘Best nature walks in London’. The first thing that’ll come up is Parkland Walk. That’s there because he and others fought for it to become a public park. Just one of many.”

“God forbid if Lisa drops her bundle of leaflets”

“God forbid if Lisa drops her bundle of leaflets and breaks a toe, she’ll be taken to Whittington A&E. The reason Whittington still has an A&E department is because of an incredible campaign to save it from closure that he was a leading figure in, right from the very beginning.”

“The sheer arrogance of anyone thinking that turning up for a day with clipboards and nothing to offer will do anything but piss people off is laughable. It’s a lot bigger for people round here than the colour of your badge.”

