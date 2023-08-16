A video of Jeremy Corbyn discussing the mental health concerns of a military veteran has been doing the rounds on social media again.

The Daily Mail went to great lengths to snub the former Labour leader’s commitment to ex-service personnel during his time in opposition.

They ran a particularly damaging story of Corbyn’s team blocking a veteran from speaking to him at a rally and also slammed his so-called ‘Michael Foot moment’ one Remembrance Sunday.

But one video that never saw the light of day on the Daily Mail was captured when the ex-Labour boss met a veteran while campaigning in Angela Rayner’s constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne.

In the footage, Corbyn goes to great lengths to take time out to have a chat with him.

Corbyn spoke with the man about issues concerning veterans, including mental health and housing.

When the conversation finished, the man said: “You’re a star… I love you.”

Watch the clip in full below:

