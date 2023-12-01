Suella Braverman has reportedly been handed a tiny office in Westminster that used to be used for photocopying after she was ousted as home secretary.

The MP for Fareham became one of the few cabinet ministers to be sacked by two different prime ministers after Rishi Sunak gave her the heave-ho earlier this month.

The weekend before, she had criticised “pro-Palestinian mobs” in a Sunday Times article, saying protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” to those seen in Northern Ireland.

She also slammed the Met Police for a “double standard” over their handling of protests.

It later emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on Braverman’s article, thus making it in breach of Ministerial Code.

She has since routinely slammed the government over their failure to bring down migration numbers – despite being the person in charge of immigration up until a few weeks ago.

Rumours circulating on social media suggest she could have been handed a tiny office as the ultimate revenge.

It has been reported that she now occupies a room that was most recently used for photocopying,

