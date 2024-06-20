Michael Gove has warned that Labour will “rig the system” to be a “forever government” if they win a ‘supermajority’ at the General Election on July 4th.

The levelling-up secretary, who is not standing as a Conservative MP in the contest, appealed to the electorate to snub Sir Keir Starmer after a series of dire poll warnings suggested Labour could be on track for a whopping majority.

Today’s 3 astonishing MRP polls



😱 SAVANTA: TORIES ON 53 SEATS, LABOUR ON 516, LIB DEMS ON 50



😱 RISHI SUNAK PROJECTED TO LOSE SEAT: SAVANTA



😱 YOUGOV PUTS TORIES ON 108 SEATS, LABOUR ON 425, LIB DEMS ON 67



😱 LABOUR SET TO WIN 162-SEAT MAJORITY: MORE IN COMMON — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 19, 2024

A More in Common survey of more than 10,000 people suggests the Conservatives would hold just 155 seats in the election, while an Ipsos poll of almost 20,000 people put Labour on course to win more than 450 seats and the biggest majority of any post-war government.

The figures took pride of place in several national newspapers this morning, most notably The Telegraph, which splashed “Tory Wipeout” next to contrasting images of the 2019 General Election and the projected 2024 results.

But in the latest Tory fear-mongering campaign tactic, Michael Gove is looking to use the polls to warn voters of the consequences of a so-called Labour ‘supermajority’.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “One lesson that some people may draw from the opinion polls is that if these opinion polls are correct, Labour will use that super-majority to rig the system.”

“What’s to stop them giving votes to EU citizens, 16-year-olds, prisoners, and making sure they could be a forever government?”

Michael Gove says "Labour will use that super-majority to rig the system… to give the votes to EU citizens, 16-year-olds & prisoners to make sure they're a forever government.. "#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/ExOsNCeqnU — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 20, 2024

The attack line could lead to voter apathy, where parts of the electorate either don’t turn out or vote for another party assuming Labour is assured of the win.

But as Best of Britain point out here, it’s quite a rich tactic coming from them!

In psychology, this is called projection.



Having gerrymandered boundaries, introduced voter ID to supress turnout, cracked down on protest, and weakened the Electoral Commission, the Tories are now panicking over the question: "What if Labour act as immorally as we did?" ~AA pic.twitter.com/9jTZarRFgi — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 20, 2024

