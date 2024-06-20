Publisher HarperCollins has teased the front cover of Boris Johnson’s upcoming memoir – and it’s already caused quite a stir online.

The former prime minister is said to have penned an account of his time in Number 10 that will “shatter the mould of the modern prime ministerial memoir”.

It will include recounts of his time as London mayor and in Downing Street and is set for release on October 10th.

HarperCollins says: “Boris Johnson’s Unleashed is an honest, unrestrained and deeply revealing book by the politician who has dominated our times.

“Underlying everything in the book is Johnson’s belief that the UK is an extraordinary country and should have an exceptional future.

“From trouncing Ken Livingstone in the London mayoral race in 2008 to becoming Prime Minister, he takes readers through all the big decisions during his time in power and the reasons he took them.

“The challenges and crises, how they were resolved – or not – and how he nearly died from Covid. Riots, knife crime, bikes, buses, the London Olympics and so much more.

“He writes about his role in Brexit and the constitutional sea-change that took place in British politics in 2019 – with his landslide election victory and the massive expansion in the groups that think of themselves as Conservative.

“This is the reality as he saw it: unvarnished, uncensored, unleashed.”

A tease of the front cover has already made a splash on social media – and it’s not hard to see why.

This is the stuff of nightmares!

