If there is one lesson to be learnt from the last few weeks in British politics it’s that if you want to get anything done, get ITV to make a drama about it.

After years of indifference towards the plight of subpostmasters, Britain’s politician machine kicked into gear after Mr Bates vs The Post Office aired on our television screens.

Gongs have been handed back, computer firms have been called for questioning in front of MPs and wrongful convictions are set to be overturned en masse, which is a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for those who have been campaigning passionately on the matter for several years.

So with that in mind, it would be quite improper for us not to test your knowledge on the scandal that has rocked Britain in this week’s politics pub quiz.

Here are 20 juicy questions for you to get your teeth into:

