Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle introduced Sir Keir Starmer as “prime minister” during a heated PMQs today.

The Labour leader went straight on the offensive as MPs convened for the first time since the Christmas break.

He labelled Rishi Sunak a “Mr Nobody” who “simply doesn’t get Britain” as the pair clashed over the Government’s Rwanda asylum plan.

Starmer accused the PM of not believing in the Rwanda “gimmick” and highlighted reports that Sunak had reservations about the policy before taking on his current role.

He went on to claim Sunak’s Government is “blissfully uninterested” in what is happening in the country beyond Westminster.

Sunak countered by saying Sir Keir has “no plan” for the country, adding: “Stick with us to deliver the long-term change that the country needs – don’t go back to square one with him.”

But as we pointed out here, square one may actually be an attractive option to most Brits, many of whom will be pining for this long list of achievements that were brought to life under the last Labour administration:

