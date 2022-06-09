A professor who accurately predicted the result of Monday’s no confidence vote in Boris Johnson has predicted when the prime minister will be shunted out of office.

Professor Jon Tonge – who teaches British politics at the University of Liverpool – told The Guardian that Johnson will be turfed out of No 10 within months.

He said: “I’d be surprised that if he was still prime minister in the autumn. I would say six months, but if anyone can tough it out it is Johnson.”

Professor Tonge shot to fame after tweeting, an hour before the result was announced, his prediction: that 211 Tory MPs would back Johnson. He also predicted that 147 would rebel – just one out.

And, last month, he was almost as accurate at calling the outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly poll.

He said: “I said Sinn Féin would get 26 seats and they got 27. I said the DUP would get 24 seats and they got 25.”

So Johnson better start packing his bags.

They call him the Mystic Meg of political science. https://t.co/0LhA25q4rw — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) June 6, 2022

