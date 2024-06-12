The memes have been quick to flood in after Rishi Sunak bemoaned having to forgo Sky TV as a child.

Clips of the prime minister’s controversial interview with ITV have emerged on social media as the Richmond MP makes a last-ditch effort to win people’s hearts ahead of the July 4th election.

Speaking to presenter Paul Brand he was challenged on the things he had to sacrifice when he was young, to which he responded after hesitation:

“All sorts of things… like lots of people, all sorts of things… famously Sky TV”

It was revealed in May that the personal fortune of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty surged by more than £120 million over the past year.

The latest annual Sunday Times Rich List revealed their wealth grew substantially despite the wider UK billionaire boom coming “to an end” in the face of tough economic conditions.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty’s wealth was £651 million in the latest list, soaring from £529 million in 2023.

The rise was linked to Ms Murty’s small stake in Infosys, the 70 billion dollar (£55.3 billion) Indian IT giant co-founded by her billionaire father.

I once skipped D-Day to tell voters who are struggling to afford food that I grew up without MTV Cribs pic.twitter.com/9LJK2dbLbV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2024

‘You think you had it bad – I didn’t have Sky TV’ pic.twitter.com/fpNNyOx8jg — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) June 12, 2024

As a boy Rishi Sunak would print this off and sellotape it to his TV screen. pic.twitter.com/LaCe6ekhnb — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 12, 2024

Rishi after earning his first million… https://t.co/ctv4gjsc12 pic.twitter.com/cSRsrO5fZg — Tides of History (@labour_history) June 12, 2024

“Can you tape something off Sky for me?” pic.twitter.com/M2GeV2dit3 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 12, 2024

rishi sunak having a fever dream pic.twitter.com/zL0nbmiDwy — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 12, 2024

