Rishi Sunak said he had to forgo Sky TV growing up as he outlined the only sacrifice he could think of in a bid to connect with voters.

Clips of the prime minister’s controversial interview with ITV have emerged on social media as the Richmond MP makes a last-ditch effort to win people’s hearts ahead of the July 4th election.

Speaking to presenter Paul Brand he was challenged on the things he had to sacrifice when he was young, to which he responded after hesitation:

“All sorts of things… like lots of people, all sorts of things… famously Sky TV”

It was revealed in May that the personal fortune of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty surged by more than £120 million over the past year.

The latest annual Sunday Times Rich List revealed their wealth grew substantially despite the wider UK billionaire boom coming “to an end” in the face of tough economic conditions.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty’s wealth was £651 million in the latest list, soaring from £529 million in 2023.

The rise was linked to Ms Murty’s small stake in Infosys, the 70 billion dollar (£55.3 billion) Indian IT giant co-founded by her billionaire father.

