A brilliant piece of viral marketing from the Transport Salaries Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has revealed the extent to which public European rail companies have gorged themselves on the UK’s flailing privatised networks.

The video, which begins with group of Europeans from across the continent proclaiming their desire to “thank the British people”, exposes how much of the UK’s rail networks are owned by state companies overseas.

For example, Abellio – which runs Scotrail and Greater Anglia – is run by Netherlands Rail, whose only shareholder is the Dutch government.

Meanwhile, according to FullFact, a German company – Deutsche Bahn – runs several UK rail franchises, including Arriva Trains Wales, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Grand Central, and Northern. The German government is Deutsche Bahn’s majority shareholder.

So much for taking back control… Watch the video here.

