There have been fresh calls for a general election after the government’s controversial Rwanda Bill suffered a humiliating defeat in the House of Lords.

Peers backed by 214 votes to 171, majority 43, an unprecedented move seeking to delay a treaty with the east African nation that paves the way for the divisive asylum scheme.

The unelected chamber supported a call by the Lords International Agreements Committee (IAC) that Parliament should not ratify the pact until ministers can show Rwanda is safe.

The Government agreed the legally-binding treaty with Kigali in December, saying it addressed concerns raised by the Supreme Court about the possibility of asylum seekers deported to Rwanda then being transferred to a country where they could be at risk.

Responding to the vote, Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain said: “It is rare for the House of Lords to intervene so resolutely in a Prime Minister’s flagship policy and a sure sign that his cruel and costly plan is in trouble.

“Our polling shows that 61 per cent of people want an early general election and now, having lost all authority and unable to deliver on his promises, even Sunak must see it is time to go to the country.”

