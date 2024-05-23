Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are kicking off their election campaigns on Thursday, six weeks before the country goes to the polls.

The Prime Minister is touring broadcast studios before embarking on a two-day whistlestop trip taking in all four nations of the UK.

Political correspondents were on an early morning train out of London to follow Mr Sunak on his tour.

Sir Keir Starmer is heading to south-east England in a sign he wants to make inroads in Tory areas.

Reacting to the news that a General Election will be held on 4th July, Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain and founder of tactical voting platform GetVoting.org said:

“After years of scandal, squander and sleaze, of failure, falsehoods and falling living standards, now at long last the public will get the chance to call time on this Government.

“By voting tactically, we can keep them out for a generation and Best for Britain will be helping voters get it right at GetVoting.org with constituency level insights and voting recommendations.”

Carol Vorderman is among those advocating for tactical voting. She explains here why she’s in favour of it:

"I want this government at the next election to only come in with 80 seats maximum.



"I want them not to be able to even form the opposition."@carolvorders explains why she is a proponent of tactical voting. pic.twitter.com/JPf6de5I9J — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 8, 2023

