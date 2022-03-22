Susanna Reid held Paul Scully’s feet to the fire this morning over moves to curb so-called “fire and rehire” tactics that were blocked by the government.

Last October ministers scuppered a Commons bill that would have stopped the practice of companies firing staff and then rehiring them on worse pay and conditions, saying that while they opposed such actions, legislation was the wrong way to respond.

The decision prompted anger from opposition parties and unions, with the TUC saying the government had “chosen to side with bad bosses”.

The junior business minister, Paul Scully, spoke for more than 40 minutes in the chamber, ensuring that the private member’s bill ran out of time and would not progress beyond its second reading.

Last week P&O sacked 800 seafarers in the UK and replaced them with cheaper agency workers, sparking outrage.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was in no mood to let Scully off this morning. Here’s what she had to say on the matter:

Susanna Reid goes after Paul Scully for talking out Barry Gardiner's fire & rehire bill.



The TUC said the government had chosen to side with bad bosses… & one minister spoke for over 40 minutes ensuring the bill would run out of time, & that Minister was Paul Scully.#GMB pic.twitter.com/C5KixC3gos — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 22, 2022

