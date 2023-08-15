Rishi Sunak’s claims that there are “safe and legal routes” for people to claim asylum in the UK have been rubbished by fact-checkers.

In a video shared on Twitter, the prime minister said that part of his plan to “stop the boats” was to ensure that the only way to come to Britain for asylum was through legitimate means.

But as Full Fact points out, such options currently do not exist in the UK, and what’s more, the Illegal Migration Act, which became law on 20th July, has also made asylum claims by people who arrive in the UK “in breach of immigration control”, including by crossing the channel in small boats, inadmissible.

The independent fact-checking organisation has called on ministers to clarify their position on the matter after the tragic loss of life in The Channel.

Campaigner Peter Stefanovic has also posted about the matter in this must-watch viral video:

In his latest bonkers video PM says he’s “ensuring that the only way to come to the UK for asylum will be through safe & legal routes”



Imagine his shock when he finds out there are currently NO SAFE & LEGAL ROUTES by which to travel to the UK for the purpose of claiming asylum pic.twitter.com/9ofpxLIJAe — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 15, 2023

