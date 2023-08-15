You’ve got the experience, the skills and the CV but no matter how many jobs you apply for, interviews elude you…

Job hunting that doesn’t result in interviews, let alone job offers, can be incredibly frustrating, especially if you’re entering your fifth or sixth month of inbox tumbleweed.

Take comfort in the fact that it’s estimated that only 2% of candidates who apply for a role are selected to attend a job interview.

That said, if you want to break the cycle and start landing interviews and job offers, you need to take a forensic approach and break through the bottlenecks standing in your way.

Below we’ve mapped out a checklist of some of the most common mistakes job seekers make during the job hunting process, and offer tips on how to work around them.

You’re being too generic

Are you sending out the same CV for every job application? While it might seem more time-effective to do this, not taking the time to tailor your CV to each and every job you’re applying for is an even bigger waste of time.

This is because most companies now use applicant tracking software (ATS) to automate the application process and automatically discard applications that don’t contain keywords relevant to the job description.

You don’t know the latest lingo

While you should actively avoid applying for any job title that contains the words ninja or wizard, you could be discarding jobs that match your skills and experience if their job title doesn’t sound familiar.

You’re focussing on experience over impact

While experience is important, spending five years at your last job doesn’t really tell a hiring manager anything, and your CV should give examples of the impact you’ve made in every job you’ve held. Did you smash quarterly targets or introduce a new process that helped with efficiency? Make this information a priority and add context via numbers and percentages.

You’re not growing your network

If in-person networking events don’t appeal to you, think about alternative ways you can grow your professional network. Reaching out to your professional peers for a coffee is a simple but effective way to keep up to date with the latest industry developments and also get your name out there.

The person who you have coffee with might not have a job in mind, but they could mention your name if they hear about a job from someone else later on down the line.

You’re not pre-interview call ready

If you’ve started the job hunting process, you should also be ready to go if an interview comes your way. This is because a recruiter or HR manager who is interested in your CV will most likely give you a call within a week of receiving it.

Don’t be lured into a false sense of security and think a pre-interview call is just an informal chat. It’s essentially your first interview and you should prepare accordingly.

