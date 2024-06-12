Rishi Sunak apologised for running late to an ITV interview after he skipped out of D-Day events early – saying things “run over”.

New footage of the interview the prime minister gave to Paul Brand has emerged which suggests the Richmond MP thought nothing of leaving commemorations early to get back onto the campaign trail.

Lord David Cameron remained in his place to meet with high-profile delegates from the US, France and Ukraine, with a Labour delegation also staying in Normandy in what will go down as one of the most catastrophic political comms errors of the campaign.

Inside reports published by Tim Shipman in The Times suggest staff inside Conservative Campaign Headquarters were focussed on incoming shelling from the £2,000 tax announcement made by Sunak during a leader’s debate.

“That was what they were worried about. That he was beaten up over the money and being out of touch.”

But efforts to win over voters were short-lived after Sunak got gazumped over a question about the sort of things he sacrificed as a child.

Pressed on the matter by Paul Brand, he said: “There’ll be all sorts of things that I would’ve wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have.

“Famously, Sky TV, so that was something that we never had growing up actually. But it was lots of things but again, that’s my experience. What is more important is my values and how I was raised.”

Watch the clips in full below:

