The Labour Party is on track to record a remarkable swing in Hartlepool having lost the seat to the Conservatives in the 2021 by-election.

New constituency polling conducted by We Think with The Economist has predicted that Sir Keir Starmer’s party will take the North East seat by a margin of 58 per cent, with the Tories languishing in third place behind Reform UK.

The poll seems to confirm Conservative fears that votes for parties such as Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats could push them into third spot, with just ten per cent of people signalling they will vote for them in the coastal town.

In 2021, a Tory MP was elected for the first time ever in Hartlepool in a crushing blow to Sir Keir Starmer.

Jill Mortimer, who will defend a sizeable majority at the July 4th General Election, defeated her Labour rival by nearly 7,000 votes, hailing the result as a “truly historic” moment.

On a walkabout in Hartlepool with the victorious Tory candidate, Boris Johnson said her win was a “mandate for us to continue to deliver” for the north-east of England and the rest of the country.

How times have changed.

First constituency poll of the election and it fits national polling. But remarkable when you think this is a seat the Tories hold.



The swings from 2019 is 19.5% (as per the brackets) but the swing from the by-election is 35%! https://t.co/JHHgZhCZCQ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 11, 2024

Related: Objects thrown at Nigel Farage during campaign trip to Barnsley