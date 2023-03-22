Rishi Sunak will publish his tax return at 4pm today – possibly to coincide with Boris Johnson’s appearance at the Privileges Committee.

With the media lenses turned, the prime minister will make his personal financial returns public, something he pledged to do during his unsuccessful Tory leadership campaign last summer in an attempt to put transparency at the heart of his bid.

He faced continued pressure to release the documents when it emerged Tory former minister Nadhim Zahawi settled an estimated £4.7 million bill with HMRC while he was chancellor.

Last week, in response to a question from Labour MP Richard Burgon, Sunak said he will publish his tax returns “and that will be done very shortly.”

He echoed that commitment during PMQs today, saying: “We will do them shortly.

“As you know the tax year ended on January 31. I’ve been a bit busy over the last few weeks so that’s the only reason why. But they will be published fairly shortly.”

Sky News reporter Joe Pike later confirmed the PM will publish the returns today.

NEW: Rishi Sunak's tax return will be published at 4pm.



This will be during the middle of Boris Johnson's appearance at Privileges Committee. — Joe Pike (@joepike) March 22, 2023

It is a busy day in Westminster with his predecessor-but-one being interrogated over Partygate and Louise Casey’s report on the Met police due to be discussed.

