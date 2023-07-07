Rishi Sunak has been accused by Conservative MPs of “leading the party to catastrophe” as bombshell figures suggest a historic loss could be on the cards at the next election.

The latest tracker poll by Techne UK makes grim reading for the Richmond MP, with some Tory MPs questioning whether he can cling on as Prime Minister.

Labour has been given a mammoth 21 point lead in the polls on 47 points with the Tories on a mere 26 percent..

If this was the result of an election sir Keir Starmer would enter Downing Street with a 328 seat majority while the Tories would be virtually wiped out on just 89 seats.

The poll also put the Lib Dems on 10 percent (down one), Reform UK unchanged on 6 percent and the Greens also unchanged on 5 percent.

After Sunak missed another PMQs, Conservative MPs have complained that he is now “missing in action.”

One told Express.co.uk that “it is completely unacceptable” that Sunak will not appear at Question Time in the Commons for two weeks in a row”.

Another MP said: “Great leaders used to ride at the front of their troops taking them in to battle, Rishi is nowhere to be seen.”

And for the first time some Conservative MPs are questioning whether he will continue until the election.

“It’s almost as if his heart is not in it anymore, if it ever was”, one noted.

