Rishi Sunak insisted he did not let Suella Braverman “off the hook” after clearing her without an investigation of breaching the ministerial code.

The Prime Minister refused calls to launch an official investigation into the Home Secretary for asking officials if she could have a private speed awareness course after being caught driving too fast.

Opposition critics accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to act over Mrs Braverman, who is an influential figure on the right of the Tory party.

But, speaking to ITV’s This Morning, he said: “I didn’t let her off the hook.”

It came during a monolog about earning trust as prime minister, which is assumingly something he would like to do, unlike his two predecessors.

'I believe that we should have integrity, accountability and professionalism in politics and in my government.'@RishiSunak speaks about earning trust as Prime Minister.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/rD8UBp8EFK — This Morning (@thismorning) May 25, 2023

