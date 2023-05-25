Just Stop Oil activists have staged a protest at the Chelsea Flower Show, releasing an orange powder in the show gardens as the event opened on Thursday morning.

Three campaigners wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts were arrested by police on suspicion of causing criminal damage, the Met Police have said.

Cdr Karen Findlay of the Met’s major operations team said the gardens had been “criminally damaged”.

A spokesperson for the Royal Horticultural Society said: “The three protesters are all off site now.”

They added that there had been no disruption to visitors and the show remained open to ticketed guests.

“The RHS’ primary concern is for the safety of its visitors, exhibitors and everyone at the show,” the spokesperson said.

🍽️ What good is a garden if you can’t grow food? Millions are starving in the Global South whilst our government ignores the climate crisis, choosing to licence 100 new oil and gas projects. pic.twitter.com/lJfO1ZiOCE — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 25, 2023

