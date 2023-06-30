It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER

“You have decided to take a different course,” Mr Sunak wrote to Lord Goldsmith in a letter accepting his resignation.

However, the Prime Minister said that Lord Goldsmith had been asked to apologise over his comments about the Privileges Committee report that found Mr Johnson lied to MPs with his partygate denials because they were “incompatible” with his position as a minister.

The ally of the former prime minister dramatically quit on Friday, criticising Mr Sunak for being “simply uninterested” in the environment, arguing his position had been made “untenable”.

Rishi Sunak has made clear Lord Zac Goldsmith resigned as a minister after being asked to apologise for his alleged role in a campaign to undermine an investigation into Boris Johnson.

