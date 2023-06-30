Rishi Sunak has made clear Lord Zac Goldsmith resigned as a minister after being asked to apologise for his alleged role in a campaign to undermine an investigation into Boris Johnson.
The ally of the former prime minister dramatically quit on Friday, criticising Mr Sunak for being “simply uninterested” in the environment, arguing his position had been made “untenable”.
However, the Prime Minister said that Lord Goldsmith had been asked to apologise over his comments about the Privileges Committee report that found Mr Johnson lied to MPs with his partygate denials because they were “incompatible” with his position as a minister.
“You have decided to take a different course,” Mr Sunak wrote to Lord Goldsmith in a letter accepting his resignation.
