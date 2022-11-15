The Conservative Party has slumped in the polls for the first time since Rishi Sunak took over as leader.

The new prime minister jetted out to Indonesia this week for the G20 conference, but he has been unable to escape the mounting problems back home.

On Thursday, Jeremy Hunt will lay out his plan to get public finances and the UK economy back on track after new research found Liz Truss left a £30 billion fiscal black hole.

He will ask everyone to “pay a bit more” to restore financial “stability” in the country.

It comes as ONS data shows the rate of unemployment edged higher in the three months to September as the country heads for what is feared will be the longest recession in a century.

The Bank of England has warned the downturn could last throughout 2023 and well into 2024, spanning over a historic eight quarters.

Economists say the UK will be first G7 nation to enter recession and last to get out.

The news has impacted Sunak’s polling numbers, with the Tories losing two points just weeks into his tenure.

