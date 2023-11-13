Rishi Sunak is odds-on at 10/11 to leave his role as Tory leader next year with more pressure growing on him amid his first cabinet reshuffle.

The prime minister sacked Suella Braverman earlier this morning, but the former home secretary is in the running at 5/1 to be the next Tory leader.

Kemi Badenoch is the 7/2 favourite to be the next Tory leader, with Penny Mordaunt 11/2 and James Cleverly 6/1.

Labour is 1/3 to win a majority at the next general election, which punters are backing at 4/7 to take place between October and December next year.

Betfair Exchange spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Pressure continues to grow on Rishi Sunak amid his first cabinet reshuffle with the prime minister odds-on at 10/11 to be replaced as Tory leader next year.

“Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary earlier this morning, however, she could be eyeing up a new role very soon as she is a 5/1 contender to be the next Tory leader, with Kemi Badenock the 7/2 favourite.

“For the prime minister, this latest Tory cabinet reshuffle will come as unwelcome attention when it comes to looking ahead to the next general election. Punters are backing the country to go to the polls between October and December next year at 4/7, and Labour are the overwhelming favourites at 4/11 to win an overall majority, while Sunak’s party are 11/1 outsiders to retain power.”

Year Rishi Sunak will be replaced as Conservative leader

2023: 29/1 (was 55/1 on Friday)

2024: 10/11

2025 or later: 11/10

Next Conservative leader

Kemi Badenoch: 7/2

Suella Braverman: 5/1

Penny Mordaunt: 11/2

James Cleverly: 6/1

Priti Patel: 25/1

Next general election – overall majority

Labour majority: 1/3

No overall majority: 9/2

Conservative majority: 11/1

When will the next general election take place?

2023: 99/1

January-March 2024: 19/1

April-June 2024: 13/2

July-September: 7/1

October-December: 4/7

2025 or later: 9/1

