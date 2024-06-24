Labour’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, has reportedly proposed a radical measure to manage a potential influx of new MPs under a “Starmer super-majority” – permanently closing all bars in the House of Commons.

Gray, who previously investigated the “Partygate” scandal involving Boris Johnson’s government and ironically has a background as a pub landlady, is said to have a no-nonsense approach to alcohol in Parliament, saying: “I’d shut all of them,” according to insiders.

This proposal comes as Labour anticipates a surge in its Parliamentary numbers from just over 200 MPs to more than 450, presenting a significant challenge to party discipline.

Historical Drinking Culture Under Fire

Westminster’s drinking culture has long been criticized, with the Strangers’ Bar, a well-known haunt for MPs, often at the centre of controversies. Incidents of “intimidating behaviour” linked to drinking were highlighted in a recent standards watchdog report.

Gray’s plan, however, has met with mixed reactions within the party.

Labour MP Jess Phillips acknowledges the problematic drinking culture but doubts that a total ban would address issues like sexual misconduct.

“Banning isn’t the answer,” Phillips asserts, suggesting that such measures wouldn’t necessarily reduce the “sex pest” problem. She also humorously noted that Gray has “more chance of sprouting wings” than implementing a complete bar ban.

Other politicians argue that closing the bars might complicate rather than simplify the whips’ tasks. One pointed out that monitoring MPs is easier within the controlled environment of the Commons’ bars compared to external pubs.

This sentiment reflects concerns that MPs might indulge in more disruptive behaviour off the parliamentary estate.

High-Profile Incidents

The Strangers’ Bar has a notorious reputation. In 2012, Labour MP Eric Joyce assaulted several politicians there, leading to his departure from the party. More recently, Labour MP Neil Coyle faced suspension for making racist remarks and engaging in drunken abuse within the same venue. These incidents underscore the challenges Gray aims to address.

Despite the reports, Labour has denied that Gray plans to shut all Commons bars. A spokesperson clarified that organising Parliament’s refreshment facilities falls outside the government’s remit, emphasizing that Gray would have no direct authority over such decisions even if Labour wins the next election.

As Sue Gray prepares to take on a pivotal role in a potential Labour government, her tough stance on Westminster’s drinking culture signals a broader effort to enforce discipline among MPs.

Whether her controversial proposal will gain traction remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly sparked a significant debate about the role of alcohol in Parliament.

