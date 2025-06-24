Andy Burnham has backed Keir Starmer’s commitment to let 16 and 17 year olds vote in UK Parliament and local elections, The London Economic has learnt.

The Labour heavyweight and mayor of Greater Manchester threw his support behind the policy, arguing that change is needed to rebuild trust between politicians and young people.

His intervention comes after the PM reassured MPs that the manifesto promise will be implemented by 2029, despite fears it had been sidelined following its exclusion from the King’s Speech.

Burnham said: “Young people in Manchester and across the country are already shaping our society. They’re making their voices heard, building communities and driving change.

“It’s time that we updated our democracy to reflect all that. That’s why I’m proud to be supporting a new national effort led by My Life My Say and partners from across the country to lower the voting age to 16 in all UK elections, V16. The campaign seeks to update democracy by installing votes at 16, trusting young people to have a say in the decisions that shape their lives.

“When 1 in 10 young people feel as though their voice isn’t considered by decision makers, we know things need to change. V16 is needed to rebuild trust between young people and politicians and bring them into the system. It’s about giving them a voice, hearing their perspectives and refreshing our democracy in doing so.”

Speaking in Manchester, Dan Lawes, the co-CEO of My Life My Say, told The London Economic that politicians “need to do more to reach out to young people because they are the experts in their own lived experiences” and they “know what it is like to grow up in the 21st century”.

He said it is “incredibly significant” that Andy Burnham has backed the right to give young people the vote from 16 years old as it can’t be seen as a “Westminster campaign”.

“Democracy affects us all beyond Westminster so having the regional mayor’s backing is important in itself because we want to ensure that democracy feels available and accessible to everyone.”

Speaking at the Commons liaison committee in April, Keir Starmer said Parliament will likely “see legislation coming forward,” adding: “We will definitely get it done, it’s a manifesto commitment and we intend to honour it.

“I think if you’re old enough to go out to work, if you’re old enough to pay your taxes, then you are entitled to have a say on how your taxes are spent.”