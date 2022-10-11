Very funny. @StephenFlynnSNP congratulates the government on "the speed with which it has transformed Downing St, from a nightclub to a casino." Philp complains that's "extremely unfair", then delivers his scripted line like a breathless 13-year-old at a school debate. ~AA pic.twitter.com/yd9mTQ6WAd

Needless to say, Philp was less than impressed!

In the Commons, Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, seemed to encapsulate the state of things pretty well with this witty comment.

The IMF has criticised Kwasi Kwarteng again over his tax cuts and energy package, while Therese Coffey had difficulty remembering the government’s stance on the 2030 no-smoking target during this morning’s media rounds .

Parliament has reconvened this week after conference season, but things are already off to a shaky start for Liz Truss.

SNP MP Stephen Flynn caught Chris Philp off guard with a clever witticism in the House of Commons today.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .