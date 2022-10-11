SNP MP Stephen Flynn caught Chris Philp off guard with a clever witticism in the House of Commons today.
Parliament has reconvened this week after conference season, but things are already off to a shaky start for Liz Truss.
The IMF has criticised Kwasi Kwarteng again over his tax cuts and energy package, while Therese Coffey had difficulty remembering the government’s stance on the 2030 no-smoking target during this morning’s media rounds.
In the Commons, Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, seemed to encapsulate the state of things pretty well with this witty comment.
Needless to say, Philp was less than impressed!
