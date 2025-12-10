A new stuffing scented billboard has been unveiled in London by Subway to celebrate the launch of its new festive sub – which is made using stuffing topped bread.

Nestled in the heart of Blackfriars, the interactive scented billboard gives commuters and passers-by a delicious hit of Christmas before the big day after new research ranked the smell of stuffing among the best scents of Christmas.

Christmas trees (50 per cent), roast turkey (39 per cent) and cinnamon (39 per cent) also topped the list of the most cherished festive aromas, with more than half (54%) of Brits agreeing that smells are integral in creating the perfect festive atmosphere and a similar number (49 per cent) saying they remind them of their childhood.

Subway recently unveiled its festive menu for 2025, featuring the brand-new Ultimate Festive Sub and Ultimate Festive Spud, alongside other new festive items, including a Turkey & StuffingFootlong Dipper and Double Chocolate Orange Cookie.

EMEA Senior Marketing Director at Subway Kirstey Elston, said: “At Subway we’re famous for the unmistakable aroma of our freshly baked breads, and this year our festive edition – topped with sage & onion stuffing – takes that scent to a whole new seasonal level.

“We all look forward to those familiar festive smells, so we thought why not bring one of the nations favourites to the streets and add some joy to Londoners’ commutes in the lead-up to Christmas. And if you think it smells good, we guarantee it tastes even better.”

Other seasonal scents that get the nation feeling festive include mulled wine (23 per cent), mince pies (18 per cent), and a roaring open fire (18 per cent).

The research also found that nearly half (49 per cent) of the nation view stuffing as the best part of their Christmas dinner, with a further 92 per cent planning to eat the accompaniment as part of their festive meal this year. 59 per cent of Brits would even consider it a crime not to include it on festive dining tables.