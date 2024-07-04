Fears that Rosie Holt may soon run out of Tory MPs to satirise appeared to be on the mark as she signed off with an emotional ‘last ever interview’ with Jonathan Pie.

Holt shot to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown with her portrayal of a desperate and loyal Conservative where she would splice clips of herself over news segments regarding the handling of the pandemic to poke fun at the Government’s response.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old actor, author and comedian, originally from Somerset, said the General Election campaign has so far been littered with “remarkable gaffs, saying she took particular “enjoyment” from the moment Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he went without Sky TV as a child.

Holt also spoke of the ways in which comedy can be “cathartic” by poking fun at the current state of affairs, helping herself and others through the “frustration” they feel at the Government.

Here’s her final interview, with the wonderful Jonathan Pie:

Very emotional to do my last ever interview before this momentous election with @JonathanPieNews #VoteTory pic.twitter.com/ibk113SY2x — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 4, 2024

