Speaker Lindsay Hoyle briefly lost his temper with Reform MP Sarah Pochin during an exchange in the House of Commons.

On Monday afternoon, Pochin was present in the chamber for a statement from David Lammy on the Youth Justice Reform and Delivery Plan.

During the debate, the Runcorn MP stood up to ask Lammy a question – or at least, that’s what the Speaker assumed she was about to do.

After saying young people no longer had respect for the courts or “fear of the police,” Pochin went on to say how children in court were often neglected.

But as she continued to speak, mentioning the care system and organised crime gangs in her constituency, Hoyle decided Pochin had spoken long enough and intervened.

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He told the MP: “One of us is going to give way and it’s not going to be me.”

When Pochin did not sit down and tried to continue speaking, Hoyle shouted at her: “Order, order, order, please sit down immediately!

“I’ve got to get everyone in, if you want to put a statement in an adjournment I’m sure there’s many other ways, but you can’t just hog the floor.”

Mr Speaker takes no shit from Sarah Pochin(Reform MP). pic.twitter.com/A5EdRkZaCO — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 18, 2026

This isn’t the first time Hoyle has lost his temper with a Reform member.

Last month, the Speaker ejected Lee Anderson from the chamber after he labelled Keir Starmer a liar.