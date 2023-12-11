Rishi Sunak looks set to be heading for defeat in the House of Commons this week after the European Research Group advised him to “pull” his Rwanda asylum bill.

Mark Francois says the government’s proposed law has so many holes in it” that the consensus from his wing of the party was to “pull the bill and to come up with a revised version that works better”.

It could spell devastation for Sunak, who is relying on party unity to get the proposed bill through the House this week.

Flagship legislation combined with a new treaty declaring Rwanda a safe country was sold as a fair yet robust response to the Supreme Court ruling that his plan was unlawful.

However, perceived flaws in the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill has reignited Tory divisions with Mr Sunak caught in the middle as both those on the right and centrists question his approach.

MPs are considering their options ahead of the first crucial Commons vote on the Bill on Tuesday.

