Four million fewer viewers tuned into the final of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, viewing figures released by ITV suggest.

Former UKIPer Nigel Farage made it into the last three on Sunday night’s episode alongside boxer Tony Bellew and reality star Sam Thompson, who was crowned the eventual winner.

Around 7.6 million viewers tuned in to see the Made in Chelsea star win this year’s series, which is four million down on last year.

ITV said the show was seen by an average of 6.6 million compared to the average of 10.1 million who watched in 2022.

Last year’s final, won by Lionesses star Jill Scott, peaked at 11.5 million viewers.

An ITV spokesman said: “I’m A Celebrity is the biggest entertainment show on any channel this year having launched with 10.9 million.

“The series is currently averaging a consolidated 9 million viewers and last night’s finale drew a peak overnight audience of 7.6 million (average 6.6 million).”

Farage has been a source of contention from the moment he entered the jungle, with producers also bemoaning how little he has to say about topics outside of politics.

Asked about his reported £1.5 million appearance fee after getting out, he said: “Is this the biggest pay check I’ve ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?”

He also branded PM Rishi Sunak “a lame duck” and said he had “no idea at this moment in time” if he would step back into the political arena but added “never say never”.

