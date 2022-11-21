Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit “is delivering” for the UK economy, despite an avalanche of evidence suggesting to the contrary.

The prime minister was hoping to use the CBI conference to calm business fears over the state of the nation.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) recently warned that Brexit has had a “significant adverse impact” on UK trade.

“Our trade forecast reflects our assumption that Brexit will result in the UK’s trade intensity being 15 per cent lower in the long run than if the UK had remained in the EU”, it found.

The CBI has also sent its own warnings, saying: “The best guarantor of Brexit is an economy that grows. Its biggest risk is one that doesn’t.”

But the prime minister remained unmoved at today’s conference, assuring delegates that Brexit is working for the UK and largely avoiding directly answering calls for immigration to be used to plug gaps in the domestic workforce.

Responding to his comments, Peter Stefanovic posted this video that should clear a thing or two up.

Watch it in full below:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was just questioned at the CBI conference on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy. His reply should shock the country pic.twitter.com/hxTkU0w9k2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 21, 2022

Related: Joe Lycett: ‘I didn’t shred the money’