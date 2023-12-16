These figures are grim, even by the Conservative Party’s own low standards. Rishi Sunak’s attempts to woo voters with stricter immigration policies appear to be failing already, with an overwhelming majority of the British public unconvinced by his pledge to ‘stop the boats’.

Tories face electoral wipeout, as immigration policies falter

In a bruising poll released by IPSOS this week, we also learned that the Tories could take less than a QUARTER of the vote share at the next General Election, as just 24% of the electorate say they will back the governing party next year.

Though Labour have a clear lead with 41%, the advantage they hold over their cross-bench rivals has dropped by four points. Immigration doesn’t seem to be a ‘home run’ for Starmer and his team either, with few people believing Labour will fare much better on the subject.

🚨NEW @IpsosUK: 8 in 10 say Sunak govt doing a bad job on immigration / Reform up to 7% (highest ever from Ipsos) / Lab lead 17 🚨



Voting intention (v Nov)

Labour 41% (-5)

Conservative 24% (-1)

Lib Dems 13% (+1)

Greens 9% (+3)

Reform 7% (+3)

Other 6% (-)https://t.co/SAMxT4kAxf pic.twitter.com/oqWvHywlZH — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) December 12, 2023

IPSOS poll reveals public’s ‘deep dissatisfaction’ with Rishi Sunak

In total, 79% think Rishi Sunak’s government has done a bad job at managing immigration. This is up two points from July this year – and 10% say his government has done a good job. Meanwhile, 82% are dissatisfied with the way the government is running the country.

Only 21% of respondents say they are satisfied with the job Rishi Sunak is doing as Prime Minister, with 69% declaring their dissatisfaction. Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at IPSOS, says that the government’s rhetoric on immigration just isn’t resonating with people:

“Control is important to the public on immigration, but the issue of immigration and asylum… isn’t having the impact the government are hoping for, with only 1 in 10 Britons giving them a ‘good job’ rating on the subject.“

“Having said that, immigration is not an obvious vote winner for Labour either – their strengths lie elsewhere. Their own vote share has slipped this month, but they still retain a clear lead over the Conservatives.” | Gideon Skinner