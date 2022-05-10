The right-wing tied itself in knots last night after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to resign if he is handed a Fixed Penalty Notice by Durham police.

Speaking in a televised address, the Labour leader said he would “of course do the right thing” if he is handed a fine over a beer-and-curry gathering in April last year.

“This matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them,” he said, seemingly calling the bluff of many of the right.

“I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them and I believe that politicians who undermine that principle, undermine trust in politics, undermine our democracy and undermine Britain,” he said.

The right has grappled over how to respond since the announcement, with some now saying Starmer has piled pressure on Durham Police following the announcement.

Here’s their chaotic response in all its glory:

A weird new take emerging from the Johnson camp…



Seemingly fearful of Starmer offering to resign – and at the same time openly suggesting Durham Police are easily pressured/ unprofessional.



Do they believe Durham police were easily pressured into investigating Starmer? pic.twitter.com/j73JgqSSgE — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 9, 2022

These poor desperate bastards. pic.twitter.com/QlulAr1ICz — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 9, 2022

It seems to me it would be highly improper for Sir @Keir_Starmer to put pressure on Durham Police by saying in advance that he would resign if fined. @BorisJohnson by contrast, despite bullying from @UKLabour, has kept a very proper silence. — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) May 9, 2022

Now I read a barrister says Keir Starmer is “undermining the presumption of innocence” (ie presumably *his own innocence*) by … *protesting his innocence*, but exercising his own choice to resign if the police find otherwise. I give up. I’m going to listen to some Bach. — Jonathan Jones (@SirJJQC) May 9, 2022

As soon as Rishi Sunak received his FPN this whole partygate saga became beyond ridiculous.



The bar is now so low that basically anyone who was a key worker will have ‘broken the rules’ at some point.



We are utterly through the looking glass now and everything is in play. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 9, 2022

