Former prime minister Theresa May has warned modern slavery victims will be “collateral damage” and have the door shut on them by measures within the Illegal Immigration Bill.

May said she is expecting to hold further talks with Downing Street to resolve the issues, adding: “The Government is working hard I know to find a solution to the problem of small boats.

“But I think there are a number of reasons which shed doubt on the approach being taken.”

Suella Braverman has faced pleas from Tory MPs to reform the Government’s controversial asylum reforms to protect trafficked women, children and modern slavery victims.

The Home Secretary said the Illegal Migration Bill is needed as people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel have “overwhelmed our asylum system”, before adding there has been “too much” immigration in recent years.

Braverman also told the House of Commons she has been subject to the “most grotesque slurs” for saying “simple truths” about the impact of migration on the country.

She added she will “not be hectored by out-of-touch lefties” who suggest a “person’s skin colour should dictate their political views”.

