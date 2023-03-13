Chris Skidmore has become the latest Conservative MP to confirm he will not be backing the Illegal Migration Bill tonight.

The MP for Kingswood tweeted that he is “not prepared to break international law or the human rights conventions that the UK has had a proud history of playing a leading role in establishing”.

I will not be voting for the bill tonight. — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) March 13, 2023

It comes after Caroline Nokes also declared that she is “horrified” by the Bill and will vote against it in parliament.

Speaking to Times Radio she said: “I fail to see what this legislation is going to do to act as a deterrent.”

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes says she won't vote for Rishi Sunak's migration bill.@AyeshaHazarika | @carolinenokes pic.twitter.com/cXZLHvKzTX — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 12, 2023

Other backbenchers have shared their concern that the legislation could see children and families being detained and deported, with former home secretary Priti Patel reportedly considering a potentially explosive intervention over the issue.

Ahead of the debate, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak’s Bill is unravelling. It is a con which will make our broken asylum system worse.

“Not only will it fail to tackle dangerous boat crossings, but it shows the repeated false claims and promises that both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary have made.”

