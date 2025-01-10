Reform UK has entered into a formal coalition with the Conservatives in Lee Anderson’s constituency of Ashfield.

Councillor Dawn Justice, a former Conservative councillor, defected to Reform UK in November, and has now set up a formal coalition with Ashfield’s remaining Conservative Councillor, Philip Rostance – who will become Leader of the ‘opposition group’.

Councillor Rostance will receive £5,825 a year for his new role as a result of the coalition.

Ashfield District Councillors were formally notified of the decision today, leading to criticism from the ruling Ashfield Independents.

Councillor Helen Ann-Smith, Ashfield Independent deputy leader of Ashfield District Council said: “Before Christmas, Councillor Dawn Justice left the Conservatives to join Reform UK with great fanfare. Now, just weeks later she has joined a coalition with the Tories – the first in the UK.

“Over the past few months, many failed Conservatives have joined Reform, but this is the first coalition and begs the question, what IS the difference between the two?

“What is clear in Nottinghamshire, is that a vote for Reform is a vote for the Conservatives – they are like 2 peas in a pod. Residents aren’t stupid however and will see right through this baffling decision.”

The make-up of Councillors at Ashfield District Council is now:

Ashfield Independents 32

Conservatives / Reform UK (The Opposition Group) 2

Labour 1

