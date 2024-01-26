Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, has accused the Conservatives of trying to mimic his policies in the run-up to the next general election.

News that the government is considering giving UK citizens a higher priority for social housing has sparked outrage this week, with critics urging Rishi Sunak to build more homes rather than implementing discriminatory tactics.

Officials will launch a consultation in the coming weeks into how they can give British citizens faster access to social housing, a move designed in part to bolster Sunak’s reputation for being tough on immigration.

But according to Tice, it amounts to little more than copycat politicking.

The economy's tanking = blame migrants



We haven't built enough houses = blame migrants



My football club lost at the weekend = blame migrants https://t.co/8zQTJIEXAe — Jack Peat (@jacknpeat) January 26, 2024

As Reform hit 13 per cent for the first time in a national poll, Tice hit out at the Conservatives, saying his party was planning to campaign on a similar policy that would “prioritise local people”.

He said: “The Tories are desperately trying to steal our clothes, whether we are wearing them or not.”

Rules around who can access social housing are already strict.

According to guidance set out by Westminster, local authorities should give first priority to people who are homeless, moving from another social home, living in squalid or cramped conditions, or who have medical reasons to need one.

Foreign citizens are not allowed to apply for social housing unless they have been granted indefinite leave to remain, meaning they are permanently settled in the UK.

Those seeking asylum are treated like any other foreign citizen: they only qualify if their refugee status is approved and they are granted settled status.

