Owen Jones has made public a series of homophobic messages sent to him by Conservative councillor Carl Jackson during their time at university together.

The Guardian columnist released the correspondence on his social media page on the back of revelations concerning Sir Simon Clarke, who he says was good friends with Jackson at Oxford.

Clarke has this week called on prime minister Rishi Sunak to quit amid dire poll results which show the Tories are heading for electoral massacre at the next general election.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “Rishi Sunak has gone from asset to anchor”, adding that his “uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery”.

Car Jackson, who sits as a councillor for Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green and Jordans on Buckinghamshire Council and is deputy lead governor at Oxford Health NHS, was reportedly close friends with Clarke at Oxford.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jones has exposed a number of messages he received at university from Jackson, many of which were of a despicably homophobic nature.

Councillor Jackson has been approached for comment.

Simon Clarke was in the year below me at university, and his crew were the first Tories I'd then met.



And all I'm saying is it had quite the lasting impact on my politics!



His best friend was @CllrCarlJackson, who sent me these messages after we graduated.



Super cool people! pic.twitter.com/dgoRJezopp — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 24, 2024

