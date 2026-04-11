No-one loves a political gimmick as much as Reform do – and following their petrol price reduction stunt at the start of the month, the party have followed it up with a competition for people to win the cost of their energy bills for a whole year. However, this latest ploy has landed them in hot water.

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‘Spot the chandelier’ – Reform competition winners draw public ire

In a video posted on social media this week, Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick showed up to a home in Wigan, to surprise the occupants and handover a novelty cheque. The winners, June and Ray, met with the party leadership in the vestibule of their dwelling. A chandelier is also visible in the hallway.

This prompted many social media users to roll their eyes, speculating that the pair were ‘wealthy homeowners’ who had won the prize over those who may be less fortunate. And, given Reform’s boomer-friendly policies, the sceptics were all too happy to cry foul.

Age discourse aside, eyebrows have also been raised in regards to other issues with the draw. First and foremost, the Reform Wigan Facebook page identified June and Ray as ‘staunch branch members’ of the right-wing party, suggesting a possible conflict of interest.

Secondly, an issue with the timing of the giveaway has been flagged by another MP. Karl Turner, who recently lost the Labour whip, has argued that the whole charade could be considered ‘a corrupt practice’, if the Electoral Commission decides this can be classed as ‘treating’.

Police set to review ‘corruption’ allegations

On Friday evening, Greater Manchester Police confirmed to The Telegraph that a formal complaint had been raised about the bonanza, and that the matter is ‘currently under review’. In response, Reform have protested their innocence, maintaining that they’ve received assurances from two legal firms.

The Electoral Commission has also weighed in to the matter, issuing a statement over the weekend. They acknowledge that anything which constitutes an attempt to ‘influence voter behaviour’ could be seen as a criminal offence – and stress that the law now needs to take its course.

“Some activity designed to incentivise voter behaviour may be considered an offence, including bribery and treating. It would be for the police to consider the facts of any allegations made to them, in order to determine if an offence has been committed.”

“Treating occurs if food, drink, entertainment or other provisions are directly or indirectly given to voters to influence how they vote. Bribery occurs when money is given, directly or indirectly, to induce a voter to vote or not vote. Any allegations should be reported directly to the police.” | Electoral Commission