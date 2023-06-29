Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg seemed unfazed about facing a possible suspension from Parliament after being named and shamed in a report by the Privileges Committee today.

The newly-knighted MP North East Somerset was cited alongside Dame Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries over claims he was part of a co-ordinated attempt to undermine the panel’s work.

The committee said MPs should consider whether their actions could be considered a contempt of Parliament and what further action to take.

It was noted that the MPs criticised “did not choose to engage through any proper process such as the submission of letters or evidence to our inquiry, but by attacking the members of the committee, in order to influence their judgment”.

Their aim was to “influence the outcome of the inquiry”, “impede the work of the committee by inducing members to resign from it”, “discredit the committee’s conclusions if those conclusions were not what they wanted” and “discredit the Committee as a whole”, the report said.

But Rees-Mogg seemed pretty unpeturbed about the whole affair.

Talking to reporters today he said he will be spending the afternoon at church and watching the Test match at Lords.

John Nicolson posted in response: “Quick reminder. Today is a working day in Parliament.”

For some, it seems. Not others.

Quick reminder. Today is a working day in Parliament. https://t.co/7NBks15gJD — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) June 29, 2023

Related: Farage trends with ‘Coutts’ as ‘man of the people’ has his bank account closed