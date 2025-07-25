Rachel Reeves has defended Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland today, arguing it is in the “public interest”.

The chancellor said it is “important” the PM continues to build the “long-term special relationship” with the US president.

Her comments come amid anger it will cost the UK taxpayer around £14 million to host him over the four days.

Talking on a visit to the Rolls-Royce factory near Glasgow, she said: “It’s in Britain’s national interest to have strong relations with the US administration and as a result of both that long-term special relationship, but actually more importantly, the work that our prime minister Keir Starmer has done in building that relationship with president Trump has meant that we were the first country in the world to secure a trade deal.”

She added: “That has a tangible benefit for people here in Scotland, whether it is people working in the Scotch whisky industry or people working in the defence sector like here at Rolls-Royce, that trade deal means lower tariffs than any country in the world on things that we send to the US.”

Despite the White House insisting it is a “private visit” , the event will still require a major security operation.

A comparable non-state visit by the US President in 2018, which also included time in Scotland, cost £14.8 million in security.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond, who has admitted it will cost a “significant” amount, revealed officers from across the UK have been drafted in to help police the visit of the US president.

Speaking to Sky News, ACC Bond said officials preparing for the operation have taken into consideration the risk factors and potential terror threats.

ACC Bond said: “There’s a broad range of considerations, absolutely. I mean, it would be inappropriate for me to plan an operation and not bear in mind what has happened in other parts of the world.

“But with that in mind, we’ve got a really experienced team of officers working as part of planning the operation.

“We’ve got really good command experience, and I’m confident that the operation that we will deliver is proportionate and what is required to meet the needs and to ensure that we keep the president safe.”