Hundreds of thousands of Brits have signed up to Jeremy Corbyn’s new socialist party overtaking the Conservative Party’s membership base in just 24 hours.

The Independent MP and former Labour leader formally launched his party in a joint statement with Zarah Sultana, giving the strongest indication of what his outfit will offer.

As of Friday morning, over 200,000 members have joined the socialist cause, which means it has surpassed the Tories in terms of members by 69,000.

It is also just 27,000 away from catching up with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future, with current predictions giving Corbyn 15% of the vote.

It comes after a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

The survey, conducted between July 11 and July 14 and involving 1,144 participants, found that only 21% of people view Sir Keir positively, while 55% expressed a negative opinion of the Prime Minister, as per The Telegraph.

In comparison, Jeremy Corbyn received a slightly higher favourability rating, with 22% holding a positive view and 54% seeing him unfavourably.

Almost half of those surveyed (49%) believe Sir Keir has made Britain worse, and 64% think the country is on the wrong track.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.

“Keir Starmer’s personal poll ratings have fallen in that time and are now similar to former leader Jeremy Corbyn.”