The Festive Period has conventionally been a quiet time in British politics, used as a time for reflection and recharging batteries ahead of the New Year.

It gives journalists working in the field time to rest up too away from the scandal that seems to envelope daily life.

But not so this year!

Hard-working hacks had barely had a chance to tuck into their first mince pie of the season before James Cleverly made a joke about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug, just hours after announcing plans to crack down on the issue.

Then, not to be outdone, James Daly blamed “crap parents” for families struggling in a cost of living crisis, not, you know, painfully stagnant wages and painfully high inflation.

With that in mind, we thought this would make the perfect week for a protest song special. So here’s 20 lovely questions to get your teeth into:

