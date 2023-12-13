Rishi Sunak has survived a crucial vote on his Rwanda asylum Bill by recalling his climate minister from the Cop28 summit in Dubai and leaning on a minister facing sexual assault allegations.

The PM will “live to lose another day”, but a Nightmare After Christmas awaits with most people thinking the plan to deport asylum seekers to East Africa is still doomed to fail.

Much of its success will depend on Sunak’s ability to unite the so-called ‘five families’ which have spun out of the party in New York mafia style.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), James O’Brien made the astute observation that we’re heading to a point where the Tory Party is split 350 ways – with each group having its own special leader.

What a fascinating time to be alive, eh!

